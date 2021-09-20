Virat Kohli to quit RCB captaincy after IPL 2021 season

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced on Sunday that Virat Kohli will step down as the captain of the team after the end of IPL 2021 season.

The announcement was made through a video posted by the franchise on social media, three days after Kohli said that he will be quitting as India’s T20I captain after the T20 World Cup in the UAE next month. Kohli will continue to be a part of the RCB squad. "It is just a little halt, not the end of the journey. The journey will continue," he asserted.

Kohli was inducted in the RCB squad in 2008, when the league came into existence and started leading the side in 2013. He has not managed to win the IPL title even once but was never removed from captaincy due to his immense brand value.

Under Kohli, RCB's best show came in 2016 when the team reached the final, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs. That season, Kohli led from the front with the bat, scoring 973 runs, including four centuries, the most runs by any player in an edition of the IPL.

"I also understand that RCB is going through a transitional phase with a big auction coming up next year. I have made it clear to the management that I can't think of being in any other team other than RCB. I'll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last game in the IPL. It has been a great journey of nine years of joy, frustration, moments of happiness and sadness."

Last season, RCB qualified for the play-offs for the first time since 2016, but lost in the eliminator to Hyderabad, suffering five straight defeats at the end. In 2019 and 2017, RCB finished at the bottom of the points table apart from coming sixth in 2018.

