'Virat Kohli to be recommended for Tokyo Olympics 2020?': Twitter reacts to Kohli's stunner that dismissed Hetmyer

Indian skipper Virat Kohli stole the show with an absolute blinder catch that helped India dismiss West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer in the second T20I.

A well set Hetmyer looked to go after Ravindra Jadeja as the southpaw hammered back to back sixes agsinst the left-arm spinner in the 14th over.

Hetmyer drilled down the track trying to clear long on to make it three in a row. But an energetic Kohli failed his plans, as the skipper ran to his right and stretched his hands to complete the catch. Kohli had to balance himself to stay away from the ropes. The athlete Kohli send his RCB teammate back to the dugout.

Earlier India had dropped a couple of chances off Bhuvneshwar Kumar that could have seen Evin Lewis move towards pavilion inside powerplay. Washington Sundar dropped a stitter at mid-off. Rishabh Pant was next on the list to spill the catch almost in hand.

Virat Kohli's acrobatic catch will be a big talking point of the match and Twitter went bersek to applaud the Delhi boy's efforts. Let us look at the best comments.