Virat Kohli, the saviour of Test cricket, steps down

CAPE TOWN: The writing was on the wall but the inevitable came a bit early as Virat Kohli on Saturday quit as India's Test captain, saying he did his job with "absolute honesty" and time was right to quit the leadership role.

Kohli's abrupt announcement came a day after India suffered an embarrassing Test series defeat against South Africa. The announcement ends Kohli's tenure as captain across all three formats of international cricket.

The 33-year-old was the longest serving Indian Test captain ever – he had been at the job for seven years, with 68 Test matches under his belt. With 40 victories, he is also the country’s most successful Test captain, and the fourth-most successful captain in Test cricket history.

Despite the pressures of being in the leadership role, Kohli's 20 centuries are the most by an Indian captain.

But, of late, he was dealing with one controversy after another, especially his unceremonious removal as ODI captain by the BCCI after he decided to step down as Twenty20 captain. His decision to quit as Test skipper has come at a time when his relations with the BCCI are so strained that he preferred to announce his decision on social media.

Nonetheless, in a statement, the BCCI thanked Kohli for 'his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights.'

Kohli was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when M S Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia. "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me, as Test captain, it is now," Kohli wrote in a statement which he posted on Twitter, taking most by surprise.

"There have been many ups and some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief."

The sports star said that perhaps he is now a spent force and no longer able to give 120 percent to the job. "I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

He went out of the way to thank all and sundry. "I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and, more importantly, to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one, and never gave up in any situation," he said.

Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia. Kohli has 40 wins in 68 Tests in which he led India; in terms of Test wins, he is behind Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 games) and Ricky Ponting (48 in 77 games).

He didn't forget to thank Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni either for their contribution.

"You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life." "Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian cricket forward," he signed off.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:30 PM IST