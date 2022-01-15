Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain

Virat Kohli has stepped down as India Test skipper. He announced the decision through a social media post.
"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now," he wrote.
Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:54 PM IST