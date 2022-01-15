Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain, says 'cannot be dishonest to my team'

In a shocking development, Virat Kohli on Saturday has stepped down as India Test captain. His decision comes a day after the star-studded Indian team failed to win the Test series against a relatively weak South Africa.

In a long post, Virat said he has done his job as the captain for the last seven years with "absolute honesty". He thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving him the opportunity to lead the country. he also thanked former coach Ravi Shastri and former captain MS Dhoni.

Check out his post here:

"It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil, and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," Kohli wrote.

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," he added.

Virat led India in 68 Tests between 2014 and 2022 and won 40 out them. He finishes as India's most successful Test captain with a win percentage of 58.82.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:07 PM IST