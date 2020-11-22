Virat Kohli slams 58-ball 91 as his team CK Nayudu XI defeats KL Rahul's Ranjitsinhji XI in warm-up match

Skipper Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant 58-ball 91 in a intra-squad warm-up match against KL Rahul-led Ranjitsinhji XI on Sunday as his team CK Nayudu XI won by five wickets. The match was part of India's preparation for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia which starts from November 27.

KL Rahul's Ranjitsinhji XI batted first and posted a total of 235 runs on the board in 40 overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for the team. Leading from the front, KL Rahul scored 83 runs off just 66 balls.

Chasing the total, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill opened the innings for CK Nayudu XI. Kohli's team won the match by five wickets and with 26 balls to spare.

The updates of the match were posted by the Indian Cricket Team on their official Instagram handle. According to the updates, the match was interrupted by a passing shower.

