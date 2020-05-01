Virat Kohli shares adorable picture with wife Anushka Sharma on her 32nd birthday

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma turned 32 on Friday, May 1 and husband Virat Kohli had just had the perfect wish for the Sultan actress.
Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared a picture of him feeding a slice of cake to his wife Sharma.
The caption of the post read: "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you."
Meanwhile, the birthday girl penned down a poem wishing that the months-long global crisis comes to an end.
In the poem, Anushka could be seen talking about the "suffering" which seems to be endless with thousands of people losing their lives to coronavirus everyday and Bollywood industry losing two of its brightest stars - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor within a span of 24 hours.
The 'Sultan' actor took to Twitter to post her poem that spoke about the ending of the sufferings, of the screams and the stifled cries of humanity.
"Today, I wish for all this to end," she tweeted along with the poem.
Anushka Sharma's poem:
I wish today, sadness dwindles.
I wish today, suffering ends.
I know it may not all go away,
It does have its own part to play,
And the role it dawns comes at a price,
With tears and screams and even stifled cries.
I wish today, suffering ends,
Sadness and suffering have been friends.
Suffering is the second act.
They play on the same life stage.
Making you tumble, slip, and fall.
But after that comes your rise,
and rise you will and be so wise.
I wish today, sadness dwindles.
I wish today, suffering ends.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)