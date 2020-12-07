Virat Kohli sets two new captaincy records as India seal T20I series against Australia

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday added two new captaincy records to his kitty as his team chased down a stiff target of 195 runs on Sunday in the second T20I against Australia in Sydney.

After suffering defeat in the ODI series, the Men in Blue came back strongly in the T20Is and have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. In the final overs, Hardik Pandya (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (12*) managed to hit big shots to take the team over the line by six wickets and with two balls to spare on Sunday. The dead rubber and final T20I will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has become the first international captain to clinch a series (more than one match) across all formats in Australia. South Africa's Faf du Plessis also has the same record under his name, however, his series win in the shortest format of the game came in a one-off affair in 2018.

Virat Kohli on Sunday also became the first Indian captain to register a T20I series win in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia countries. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had led India to wins in Australia and South Africa but wasn't able to register a series victory in New Zealand and England.

