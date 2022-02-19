Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant rested for T20I series against Sri Lanka; Shardul Thakur rested for both Test and T20I series

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant have been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, confirmed Chetan Sharma, Chairman of BCCI's Senior Selection Committee on Saturday. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been rested for both Test and T20I series against the neighbouring country, Sharma added.

It was earlier reported that the BCCI has given Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant a 10-day break, following which they left the Indian team's bio-bubble for their respective homes before Sunday's third T20 International against the West Indies.

"Yes, Kohli and Pant both had left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Kohli and Pant will not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow, followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

For both Kohli and the flamboyant Pant, Test cricket is of prime importance and both will be back for the two matches against Sri Lanka in Mohali (March 4-8) and Bengaluru (March 12-16) respectively.

The match at Mohali will be Kohli's landmark 100th Test and the BCCI wants him to be fit and fresh for the momentous occasion.

Both Kohli and Pant have played most of the games from the start of the South Africa tour.

Kohli has so far played two Tests, six ODI and two T20 Internationals since the start of the away tour against South Africa. He had missed one Test match due to back spasm and played all the games since the third Test in South Africa.

Pant, on his part, played three Tests, six ODIs and two T20 Internationals and was also in need of a bubble break having constantly played post his two-Test break against New Zealand in early December.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 04:34 PM IST