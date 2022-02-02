Virat Kohli reveals wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘special connect’ with Bengaluru, says she has spent way more time there than him despite his association with RCB

India talisman Virat Kohli has opened up on his wife Anushka Sharma’s Bangalore connection, saying that she has “spent way more” time in the city than him, while adding that Anushka is extremely content with his association with the Bangalore-based IPL franchise RCB.

Kohli has been retained by the RCB management ahead of the 2022 mega auction as their first player, providing him with an Rs 15 crore retainer fee as per the BCCI-announced pay slabs.

Meanwhile, in a recent RCB podcast, Kohli narrated how his association with RCB sits well with his wife as she gets a chance to visit the city with which she has a “special connection”.

“She’s a Bangalore girl. She’s grown up there. She’s spent way more time than I have in Bangalore, not many people know this. And she has a special connection with the city already. So obviously she feels very happy that I am playing for RCB and my commitment is always going to be for this franchise and for this city…,” Kohli said.

“She obviously can feel the sadness when we don’t do well as well. And as I said, there’s a special connect with Bangalore already so for her it was just things coming together in the most perfect manner that I happened to play in the city and she gets to go back to Bangalore and relive her special memories of growing up there. And she absolutely loves it,” he added.

ALSO READ Royal Challengers Bangalore have been declared most popular sports team in Asia in the digital...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:25 PM IST