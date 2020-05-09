Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Ian Chappell has chosen the best batsman across all formats

Often there are debates on the better batsman and skipper between two champions Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

While some may continue their 'King Kohli' chant, there are few who believe Smith's record in Test matches puts him far ahead of the Indian skipper.

But, former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell has chosen the best between the two across all formats.

“India’s had some pretty good batsmen but the comment I made was over the three formats. I was recently asked to pick between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli and I said you can’t pick ahead of Kohli,” Chappell said on the ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ show.

“His record in all three formats is incredible; he averages over 50 in T20 cricket which I think is a tremendous feat. So yes, he in my opinion, Kohli is the best batsman at the moment across all three formats.”

However, a face-off is on the cards between both Smith and Kohli when India will tour Australia for a four-match Test series.

“Australia are pretty hard to beat at home, particularly with the bowling attack they’ve got at the moment. It’s a very strong attack. Australia’s batting, the last time India were here, wasn’t so good. It will be a bit harder this time (for India) with Smith and Warner in the Australian side. If India can keep getting Warner and Smith out cheaply, they can win. If they don’t, the series is Australia’s,” Chappell said.

Chappell also addressed Ravi Shastri's comments, where the head coach said his team of 1985 would give Kohli and Co a 'run for their money' in a fantasy match-up.

“A champion from one era would be a champion in any other era. People at home may call me an idiot for saying that the 1985 Indian side could compete with modern cricket, but to make it fair, this is what you’ve got to do,” Chappell explained.

“You either take the cricketers from ‘85 and bring them forward to 2020 and give them all the advantages of the modern-day cricketer or you get today’s players and you carve them back to 1985 and say 'right, now you’ve got to play with their equipment and train the same way.’ It’s an argument.”