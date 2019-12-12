Virat Kohli once again sledges Kesrick Williams, this time with a cartoon face

Virat Kohli's banter with West Indies bowler Kesrick Williams continues as the Indian skipper was once again seen sledging the bowler in India's rampae innings against West Indies in the final T20I.

India thrashed the visiotrs by 67 runs to seal the series 2-1 comfortably. Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma laid the bricks for the team as their 135-run openinjg stand helped India to build a gargantuan total of 240/3.

It was vociferous Virat Kohli's 29-ball unbeaten 71 that bolstered India's innings par 200. Kohli, who has been involved in a battle with Williams from the Hyderabad T20I, the skipper once again targeted the bowler.

In the 18th over of Indian innings, Kohli whipped, a slower ball from Williams, ober cow corner for another six — his first against Williams. While the ball was travelling to the stands, Kohli opened his mouth widely with 'O' sign and looked Williams for the next five seconds.