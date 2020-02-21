'Virat Kohli of women's cricket': Scott Styris compares Smriti Mandhana to Indian men's captain

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has heaped praise on Indian women's opener Smriti Mandhana by comaring her talent to that of Indian mean's skipper Virat Kohli, who arguably is the best batsman in the world at the moment.

Although Mandhana couldn't show-off her batting talent in India's win over Australia in the T20 World Cup opener on Friday, she has been phenomenal for the team in recent years and could very well be called the best player in the team.