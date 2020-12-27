Virat Kohli named captain of ICC's Test Team of the Decade, Ashwin only other Indian

Virat Kohli on Sunday was named as the skipper of ICC's Test Team of the Decade. Apart from Kohli, India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also been included in the lineup. In the team, four players are from England, two from India, two from Australia, one from Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The Test Team of the Decade includes some notable names like Alistair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara. The bowling side is covered by Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Ravi Ashwin.

Test Team of the Decade: Alistair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (c) (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ben Stokes (England), Ravi Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England).