Virat Kohli: Like last year, we will look to put NZ under pressure from ball one

Bengaluru: A series win against a strong Australia and the performance in New Zealand last year gives India a lot of confidence ahead of a fresh tour beginning on January 24, said skipper Virat Kohli whose team will be aiming to put the Black Caps under pressure from the word go.

India will be playing five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand. They had beaten the hosts 4-1 in ODIs before losing the T20 series 1-2. "We are taking a lot of confidence from our performance (in NZ) last year. We were very positive in how we played, very sure of what we wanted to do. The thing about playing away is if you're able to put the home team under pressure, you can enjoy your cricket," Kohli said on Sunday night here after the seven-wicket win over Australia in the series-deciding third ODI.

"You have to win at home, there's that sort of feeling (for hosts). So if you bring out your A game, you can really put them under pressure. That's what we did last year, squeezed them in the middle overs, picked up wickets, spinners were outstanding. Looking forward to take that same intensity into the series."

Ahead of the New Zealand tour, Kohli said it became even more important to win the home series against Australia here on Sunday. The team leaves for New Zealand on Monday night.

"We spoke of that at the huddle, that this is the last game we're playing in the series and if we win, you go on a tour on a happy note. If you lose, it can go under the radar, you can brush it aside as 'oh it's just one loss'.

"But when you win and win under pressure, the last two games were tough wins, it boosts your confidence which we're carrying forward," he said.

On the limited overs leg of the New Zealand tour, Kohli picked out the areas of improvement.

"Again, we want to bat well when we bat first and in case we're defending a low total, we should be able to do that as well. We can't afford to ease into the series after two games, because then it keeps getting tougher and tougher, so we'll look to make a mark in the first game that we play," he said.

Kohli did not win a toss in the Australia series but his team took that out of the equation by adapting to situations.