Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen to share Instagram live screen space at 7 PM IST

India skipper Virat Kohli earlier announced that he will be going live with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Instagram and will be discussing the current affairs of the world amid coronavirus crisis.
The deadly pandemic coronavirus has laid waste to all sporting events of this year, putting them on hold to stop the spread of the virus. So, athletes around the world are engaging on social media platforms to keep the fans entertained, and educated.
Kohli took to Twitter and said: "Tomorrow at 7 PM IST my good friend Kevin Pietersen and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other."
Kohli on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife Anushka Sharma would be donating to battle the novel coronavirus, COVID-19
Not specifying any amount, Kohli said, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens."
The coronavirus cases have risen in the last 4 days, with health ministry confirming 1,834 positive cases so far in India. The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe is racing towards the 1 million- mark as the global death toll rises above 45,000.
