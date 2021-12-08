Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and other cricketers condole CDS Bipin Rawat's death in helicopter crash

Several present and former cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Virendra Singh and VVS Laxman, took to Twitter on Wednesday to condole the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members," tweeted India Test and ODI skipper Virat Kohli.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

Check out the reactions below:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said Gen Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. Around noon, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, it added.

IAF said Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC is the only survivor in the unfortunate incident. He is injuried and is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:15 PM IST