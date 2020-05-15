'Virat Kohli is that you?': Mohammad Amir spots skipper's doppleganger on TV and the resemblance is uncanny!

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir spotted India skipper Virat Kohli's doppelganger on television and the resemblance between the two is uncanny.
Taking to Twitter, Amir shared a picture of the character who looks very similar to Kohli.
"Virat Kohli, brother is it you I'm confused," he wrote.
Earlier, the Pakistani pacer had stated how he believes Kohli is the best batsman of the current era. “My overall favourite in Pakistan is Saeed bhai but if you talk about this era then it is Virat Kohli. There is no match to him in this era,” he said.
Meanwhile, in India, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League remains indefinitely postponed due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
It is unclear whether IPL 2020 will happen or not as the Board of Control for Cricket in India still has not issued a statement which will decide the fate of the IPL this year.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)