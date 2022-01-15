Virat Kohli: India’s most successful Test captain. Here are the stats to prove it

Virat Kohli, who just stepped down from Test captaincy, was India’s most successful Test skipper.

He led India in 68 Tests between 2014 and 2022 and won 40 out of them. His win percentage as Test captain 58.82, the best by any Indian skipper.

He’s also the fourth-best successful captain among those who have captained their nation for 20+ Tests.

His batting record as captain too is quite impressive, scoring 5,864 runs in 113 innings with an average of 54.80.

Most successful Test captains (Min 20 Tests as captain)

%win (M-W-L-D)

71.93 - Steve Waugh (57-41-9-7)

62.50 - Don Bradman (25-15-3-6)

62.34 - Ricky Ponting (77-48-16-13)

58.82 - VIRAT KOHLI (68-40-17-11)

Virat’s batting record as a Test captain

Innings: 113

Runs: 5,864

Average: 54.80

Hundreds: 20

Fifties: 18

