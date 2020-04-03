Virat Kohli 'honestly' believes RCB 'deserves' winning an IPL trophy

The kind of success Virat Kohli has so far had as the captain of Indian cricket team is a testimony to his great leadership skills.

However, the narrative differs when it comes to his time with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Having reached three finals and 3 semis of the much-followed T20 tournament, Indian Premier League, but winning none, in Kohli's own words, "is all irrelevant till the time we don't win a title".

Kohli was responding to a question posed by former England cricket icon Kevin Pietersen in a candid video conversation on Instagram: "Why RCB have not won a title?"

"When you have the biggest players who have played for RCB there is going to be a lot of attention on the team," Kohli answered.

"Even with this team, we have me, AB (De Villiers), and Dale (Steyn) have also played recently. All these big players have played for RCB. So, we are always going to be more in focus," the RCB skipper said.

"...We have talked about it as well. This is one of our goals and we actually deserve to win a IPL title to be honest," Kohli added.

Notably, IPL has been indefinitely delayed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic that has put all sporting events at standstill.