Virat Kohli hits the gym in LA Lakers' shorts as a tribute to Kobe Bryant

Legendary NBA player, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others were killed in the crash on a steep, hilly area in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. All the nine people on board were travelling for Gianna's basketball game which was to begin on Sunday afternoon in the Thousand Oaks area.
While the Cricket fraternity offered their condolences on their social media accounts, India skipper Virat Kohli too offered his condolences on his Instagram account on Monday. On Tuesday morning, he took to Instagram to share videos of him working out in the gym. He is seen wearing the yellow and purple shorts of NBA team, LA Lakers in the videos posted on his account. Lakers was the former team of Kobe Bryant, with whom he spent his entire basketball career.
On Instagram, he wrote, “Putting in the work shouldn't be a choice, it should be a requirement to get better. #keeppushingyourself”.
On Monday, he had shared an image of Kobe Bryant and wrote, “Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. I am absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family.”
Considered by many as one of the greatest players of all time, Kobe Bryant had a career out of which dreams are made of.
Starting his career with the LA Lakers in 1996, he went to make his debut for the team in January 1997 and set the record for being the youngest NBA player to start a game. Drafted by Charlotte Hornets in 1996 and traded to Lakers in the same year, the one-franchise man turned out to be one of the most legendary players of the LA Lakers.
Kobe was also known as ‘Black Mamba’, a term which he coined for himself. In his 2015 documentary, 'Muse', Kobe revealed the origin of ‘Black Mamba’. Although he didn’t reveal what incident made him take this step, it is presumed that he was talking about the charges of sexual assault which were levelled at him back in 2003 at Colorado by a 19-year-old woman. He hints that the case shattered his family and changed the perception of his fans on him.
As soon as the news of his death came to the foray, the entire world mourned for the lives lost and prayed for his family.
