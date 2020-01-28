Virat Kohli hits the gym in LA Lakers' shorts as a tribute to Kobe Bryant

Legendary NBA player, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others were killed in the crash on a steep, hilly area in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. All the nine people on board were travelling for Gianna's basketball game which was to begin on Sunday afternoon in the Thousand Oaks area.

While the Cricket fraternity offered their condolences on their social media accounts, India skipper Virat Kohli too offered his condolences on his Instagram account on Monday. On Tuesday morning, he took to Instagram to share videos of him working out in the gym. He is seen wearing the yellow and purple shorts of NBA team, LA Lakers in the videos posted on his account. Lakers was the former team of Kobe Bryant, with whom he spent his entire basketball career.

On Instagram, he wrote, “Putting in the work shouldn't be a choice, it should be a requirement to get better. #keeppushingyourself”.