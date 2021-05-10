Virat Kohli gets first dose of COVID vaccine ahead of England tour, urges others to get vaccinated

India skipper King Kohli got first shot of vaccination for Covid-19 ahead of the England tour on Monday. The star cricketer shared a picture him getting the vaccination and wrote, "Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay safe."
India squad will very soon leave for England where they will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and 5 Tests against England starting August 4.
Moreover, India pacer Ishant Sharma who recently played his 100th Test also got vaccinated for the deadly virus on Monday. He shared a picture of him with his wife Pratima Singh. Ishant thanked the frontline warriors for their services in these tough times.
"Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let’s all get vaccinated at the earliest," Ishant wrote on Instagram.
In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.
Now, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.
