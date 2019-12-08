Virat Kohli explains the reason to send Shivam Dube at no.3

Virat Kohli upgraded had all-rounder Shivam Dube up the order during India's second T20I match against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli's decision turned out as a bold move, the Mumbai lad went on to register his maiden T20I fifty. Dube hit 30-ball 54 at the strike rate of 180. His clinical innings included three boundaries and four sixes.

In the ninth over, Dube hit three sixes to Kieron Pollard's over and scored 26 runs in the over. He built a 32-run stand with Rohit Sharma (15) and then stitched a 41 runs partnership with skipper Virat Kohli.

Dube was caught at the cover by Shimron Hetmyer to spinner Hayden Walsh in the 11th over, reducing India to 97/3.

When Virat was questioned in the post-match presentation for his unexpected move the skipper firmly replied, "We knew the pitch is going to help spinners, so we thought why not Shivam go up and attack the spinner. That was the plan and it worked very well."

Eventually India ended their seven games win streak against West Indies in T20Is by eight-wicket loss at Thiruvananthapuram. The series has been held at 1-1 with the final T20I to decide the fate of the series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 11.