Virat Kohli demands justice for Hathras gang-rape victim, says the crime 'goes beyond cruelty'

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, days after she was raped by four men. The family of the woman said she died around 3 am, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir said.

Condemning the horrifying act, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, took to social media and demanded justice for the victim. He said the incident "goes beyond cruelty".

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: "What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki."