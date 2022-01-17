e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

Virat Kohli declined offer to captain India in 100th Test: Reports

FPJ Web Desk
India Test captain Virat Kohli in action against South Africa in Cape Town. | Photo: AFP

The saga surrounding Virat Kohli and India's Test captaincy just refuses to die down. In the latest episode, it has come to light that the BCCI had asked Kohli if he would like to lead the team in what will be his 100th Test. But the former India captain has rejected it.

According to Hindustan Times, Kohli has said, "One match makes no difference. That’s not how I am."

Kohli announced his decision to step down from Test captaincy a day after India lost the series against South Africa in Cape Town. It brought curtains to his seven-year stint as skipper, making him the most successful one for India.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:29 PM IST
