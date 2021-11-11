Virat Kohli could lose ODI captaincy; Rohit Sharma favourite to take charge

The BCCI will talk to Virat Kohli about ODI captaincy, NDTV reported on Thursday. Kohli relinquished the T20I captaincy of Team India and the Men's T20 World Cup was his last in charge.

Rohit Sharma was announced the skipper of the T20I side for India's bilateral series of New Zealand starting next week. While the two teams won't play ODIs, India's next ODI assignment is early in 2022 on their tour of South Africa. It is expected that Sharma will be handed over the reins of the 50-over side as well.

Kohli, who has been part of the team across formats since the start of the year, has been rested from the T20Is against Black Caps. He is also likely to miss the first Test match, where Ajinkya Rahane will lead. Kohli is expected to be back as captain for the second Test.

Sharma, it is learnt meanwhile, will be rested from the red-ball games.

The aim to free up Kohli from captaincy is with a view to free him as a batter and get back to form. KL Rahul, who is named Sharma's deputy for T20Is, will also be the vice-captain in ODIs.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:01 PM IST