Virat Kohli completes 1000 T20I runs on home soil

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian batsman to complete 1000 T20I runs on home soil in the 3rd T20I against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Before the match, the skipper was six runs shy to unlock the milestone amongst Indian cricketers. Kohli slog-swept Hayden Walsh's tossed up delivery into the stands to move his score from 2 to 8 and complete 1000 runs in India.

The 31-year-old is the third batsman to score 1000 T20I runs at home after New Zealand's Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000).

India had a blistering start with twin fifties from openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the latter departed scoring 34-ball 71 in a destructive 135-run stand to boast India to a formidable total of 204/2 after 18 overs.

Kohli also brought up his 24th T20I fifty in just 21 balls, his fastest till now. The skipper hammered four boundaries and five sixes. He remained unbeaten on 70 finishing with a final ball six to end the innings with 240/3.