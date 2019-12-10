Virat Kohli's birthday wish for MS Dhoni was 2019's favourite tweet for Sports field

Virat Kohli hits another record, but surprisingly that is not on field but on one of the trending social media platforms Twitter.
On July 7, Virat Kohli tweeted a post for his predecessor MS Dhoni who was celebrating his 38th birthday in England during the 2019 World Cup. The thoughts Kohli holds for Dhoni was clearly conveyed through his caption that won every Dhoni fan's heart.
Kohli wrote, "Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain."
This tweet from Indian skipper got more than 45,000 retweets by Twitterati. Twitter India recently brought to everyone's knowledge that it was the most Retweeted sports related tweet on the opinion based platform.
Virat Kohli is currently in a tremendous form in all formats, chasing one record after other. He blasted an unbeaten 94 against West Indies in the first T20I at Hyderabad. He also hold the most runs in T20 Internationals scoring 2563 from 69 innings at the strike rate of 136.47.
