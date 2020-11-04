Virat Kohli birthday special: Indian skipper's adorable daddy-to-be moments with Anushka Sharma

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot in December 2017, announced that they're expecting their first child in August. Currently, the duo is in UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from his performance on the field, Virat has also been making headlines for his PDA with Anushka. From asking wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten to leaving sweet comments on her Instagram post, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has been leaving netizens in awe with his adorable daddy-to-be moments.

On the Indian skipper's 32nd birthday, let's look at some of his best moments with his wife:

Virat Kohli's whole world in one frame

When the 'Zero' actress had taken to her Instagram to treat her fans with a stunning picture of herself flaunting her baby bump, it was her husband's comment that stole the show.

Anushka's caption read: "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?"

Doting husband Virat Kohli had taken to the comments section to drop the sweetest comment, saying, "My whole world in one frame."