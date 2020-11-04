Virat Kohli birthday special: Indian skipper's adorable daddy-to-be moments with Anushka Sharma

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot in December 2017, announced that they're expecting their first child in August. Currently, the duo is in UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Apart from his performance on the field, Virat has also been making headlines for his PDA with Anushka. From asking wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten to leaving sweet comments on her Instagram post, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has been leaving netizens in awe with his adorable daddy-to-be moments.
On the Indian skipper's 32nd birthday, let's look at some of his best moments with his wife:
Virat Kohli's whole world in one frame
When the 'Zero' actress had taken to her Instagram to treat her fans with a stunning picture of herself flaunting her baby bump, it was her husband's comment that stole the show.
Anushka's caption read: "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?"
Doting husband Virat Kohli had taken to the comments section to drop the sweetest comment, saying, "My whole world in one frame."
Virushka's PDA in the stadium
After scoring 90 off 52 balls against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, captain Kohli was seen exchanging smiles and flying kisses with his beautiful wife.
The gesture had left netizens in awe of the couple.
A tweet read: "Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better."
AB de Villiers clicks Virat and Anushka's exquisite sunset picture
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers had recently clicked an exquisite sunset picture of skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, where the beautiful was seen taking a dip in the sea, gazing into each other's eyes, while the sun sets in the background in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The stunning picture looked straight out a movie and reminded us of the epic scene from ‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1’.
Check it out here:
Anushka and Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017.
Their baby is due in January 2021 as Kohli said in his post.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)