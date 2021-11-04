Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Check out the Indian skipper's adorable doting dad moments

India has given to the world many great cricketer but none as ambitious as Virat Kohli. Born on 5 November 1988, he first played officialy for the Delhi under-15 team in 2002 and grew to become one of the revered crickerters.

He married Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma on 11 December 2017 in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy and on 11 January 2021, they became parents to a baby girl, Vamika.

Virat Kohli while speaking to Danish Sait at the IPL, described being a father as the greatest joy and blessing in his life. "Just to see your child smile, it can’t be put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within." he said.

Here are some of Virat Kohli's cutest 'doting father' moments

A picture perfect moment of the whole family.

'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress uploaded the first photo after Vamika was born. The couple is seen smiling wide looking at their daughter. This picture has so much joy and love in it, it could bring anyone to tears, tears of joy of course.

A proud husband and father

Days after Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced the arrival of his first child with actress Anushka Sharma on Twitter, the cricketer changed his bio on the microblogging site.

It now reads as “A proud husband and father”.

Can it get any dreamier?

Exciting goodies for the paparazzi

Two days after Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl, the duo made a strong appeal to paparazzi in Mumbai to refrain from clicking their daughter's picture as they want to protect her privacy.

The statement came with some exciting goodies for the paparazzi that were sent by the couple in an extravagant gift hamper. The unboxing video was shared on Instagram, which showed that the box included some sweets and snacks.

Vamika turned six months old in July 2021

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turned six months old in July 2021. On the occasion Anushka Sharma uploaded cute photos of Vamika for the world to see. In the pictures, Anushka, Virat and Vamika can be seen at a park in England.In one photo, Anushka is seen lying down with Vamika resting on her chest.In another photo, a smiling Virat is seen caught in a candid moment with his daughter.

However, in her post and story, Anushka was careful about not revealing Vamika’s face.

The couple's 'favorite accessory'

Virat Kohli, who recently embraced fatherhood, left the internet in awe. Kohli is seen wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and Anushka Sharma's 'favourite accessory' after welcoming daughter Vamika - a burp cloth.

In February, Anushka had shared a picture of herself with the same burp cloth and called it her 'current favourite accessory.'

My whole heart in one frame

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram account, the actress wrote, "My whole heart in one frame." In the super-cute photograph, Vamika can be seen sitting in her playing area while Virat smiles at her.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017, and ever since they are regarded amongst the top celebrity couples in India.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:41 PM IST