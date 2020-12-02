Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 12000 runs: Sachin Tendulkar, 5 others who have accumulated more runs in ODIs

Kohli's 12,000th run came in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia. He was dismissed for a 78-ball 63, caught behind by Alex Carey after edging a Josh Hazlewood delivery.

Here are six other international players who accumulated more than 12,000 runs before Kohli and how many innings it took them to achieve the feat:

Virat Kohli's 12,000 runs: 242 innings (251 matches)

Sachin Tendulkar: 300 innings (309 matches)

Ricky Ponting: 314 innings (323 matches)

Kumar Sangakkara: 336 innings (359 matches)

Sanath Jayasuriya: 379 innings (390 matches)

Mahela Jayawardene: 399 innings (426 matches).

Kohli, 32, has averaged close to 60 in the 50-over format with 43 hundreds and 59 half centuries after making his debut in 2008. In comparison, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs between 1989 and 2012 at an average of 44.83 with 49 hundreds and 96 half centuries.

Kohli has also played 86 Tests and 82 T20Is in which he has scored 7,240 and 2,794 runs, respectively. He has scored more than 21,000 international runs across formats till now.