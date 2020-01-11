Virat Kohli becomes fastest skipper to record 11,000 international runs

Pune: Virat Kohli has become the fastest skipper in the history of cricket to record 11,000 international runs. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune on Friday.

Kohli broke former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting's record in his 169th international match as the captain.

He is the sixth captain to achieve the feat after Ponting, Graeme Smith (South Africa), Stephen Fleming (New Zealand), MS Dhoni and Allan Border (Australia).