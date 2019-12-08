Virat Kohli beats Rohit Sharma to claim the top spot in T20I batting charts

Indian skipper Virat Kohli surpasses his deputy Rohit Sharma to once again become the highest T20I run-scorer in the world during the second T20I against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Kohli came down the order, rather than coming at his regular position at number 3. Kohli's decision paid well as all-rounder Shivam Dube went on to slam his maiden fifty in T20 Internationals.

Kohli took a couple of runs off Hayden Walsh's penultimate ball in the 13 over to move to 19, a run ahead Rohit Sharma's tally of 2563 runs from 95 innings.

Earlier in the match, Rohit went for a paddle scoop but missed Jason Holder's full and straight delivery and got his stumps knocked down. Rohit added 15 runs from his three-run lead over Kohli before the start of the match. So Kohli's target was 19 to clinch the top spot in the run getters list.

In the month of February, when India visited New Zealand, Rohit pipped Martin Guptill who was enjoying the position of leading T20I run scorer for more than a year. Two months ago, Virat surpassed Rohit to take the spot in the second T20I against South Africa at Mohali.

Rohit regained his spot in the Bangladesh T20I series where Virat was rested by the board. The competition will move in the third T20I to see who holds the top-position for atleast a month.