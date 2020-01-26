Virat Kohli banters with David Warner over Instagram post on cricket bats

Team India captain Virat Kohli and Aussie batsman David Warner have been fierce competitors on the field. But away from the pitch, the two share a good rapport and often engage each other in witty repartee.

This was further evidenced when Kohli and Warner took each other on in the comment section of the latter's Instagram post.

Warner had shared a photo of his collection of bats on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Stock-taking time!!".

He also added the hashtag 'needafewmore' to the caption.