Virat Kohli banters with David Warner over Instagram post on cricket bats

Team India captain Virat Kohli and Aussie batsman David Warner have been fierce competitors on the field. But away from the pitch, the two share a good rapport and often engage each other in witty repartee.
This was further evidenced when Kohli and Warner took each other on in the comment section of the latter's Instagram post.
Warner had shared a photo of his collection of bats on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Stock-taking time!!".
He also added the hashtag 'needafewmore' to the caption.
Virat Kohli, in a jovial mood, replied to his post. He commented, “And you wanted one more bat from me.”
With laughing emojis, Warner replied, “@virat.kohli as I said I need just one”.
Earlier, in November 2019, Warner had cheekily replied to Virat Kohli’s workout post on Instagram. He wrote, “Oh I love this man. ABS ABS”.
Even Warner’s daughter is seemingly a fan of Kohli. He had earlier posted a video of his daughter hitting some hard shots and claiming, “I’m Virat Kohli”.
Warner is however not the only cricketer with whom Kohli shares a good rapport.
Recently, Kohli had won ICC’s 2019 Spirit of Cricket award for his gesture during last year’s ICC World Cup. During the clash between India and Australia, he had egged the crowd on to support rather than boo Steve Smith, soon after his return to international cricket from a one-year suspension for ball-tampering.
Speaking on the gesture, he said, “That moment was purely understanding an individual’s situation. I don’t think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of.”
Steve Smith, talking about the action, later told Hindustan Times, “In the World Cup, it was really nice of Virat (Kohli) to do what he did. He did not have to do that and yeah it was a lovely gesture and really appreciated that.”
Virat Kohli is currently on the New Zealand tour with his team where they will play 5 T20Is, 3 ODI’s and 2 Tests. Meanwhile, the Aussies are on a short break after facing India for a series of 3 ODIs. They will go to South Africa for a series of 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs which will start from 21 February.
