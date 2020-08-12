Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma 'take a break' to find out who knows who better; check out the hilarious video here

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are making the most of their time together in lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple engage in hilarious banter on social media to keep their fans entertained. On Wednesday, Kohli and the bollywood diva shared a video on their social media handles in which the duo got involved in a hilarious '#TakeABreak' session.

It was more of a 'who knows whom better' video in which the couple ask each other questions about the profession and themselves.

Kohli's Instagram post read: "#TakeABreak Find out who knows who better in this fun and interactive #TakeABreak session with us. Hope you guys enjoy it and figure out who the winner is because I couldn't."

Anushka started off by asking Kohli things about Bollywood and then Kohli asked Anushka questions regarding cricket.

Watch the video below: