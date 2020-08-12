Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma 'take a break' to find out who knows who better; check out the hilarious video here

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are making the most of their time together in lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The couple engage in hilarious banter on social media to keep their fans entertained. On Wednesday, Kohli and the bollywood diva shared a video on their social media handles in which the duo got involved in a hilarious '#TakeABreak' session.
It was more of a 'who knows whom better' video in which the couple ask each other questions about the profession and themselves.
Kohli's Instagram post read: "#TakeABreak Find out who knows who better in this fun and interactive #TakeABreak session with us. Hope you guys enjoy it and figure out who the winner is because I couldn't."
Anushka started off by asking Kohli things about Bollywood and then Kohli asked Anushka questions regarding cricket.
Watch the video below:
Anushka's first question was: "What was the name of the first hindi feature film?" To this, Kohli hilariously answered: "Mera Aangan". The duo burst out laughing and then Anushka let him know the right answer which was: "Raja Harishchandra".
Anushka then asked: "Name two movies based on cricket." Kohli was having none of it this time and straightaway answered: "Patiala House and Lagaan".
It was Kohli's turn to ask questions now and he started with: "Name three basic rules of cricket."
To this, Anushka replied: "Don't get out" which prompted Kohli to say: "That's not a rule, it's a wish."
Anushka then started giving answers seriously and she said: "Only two fielders are allowed outside the circle in powerplay. You cannot bowl from outside the crease. The third one is that when you hit the ball over the boundary it's a six and if it touches the ground it's a four."
In the end the duo couldn't decide who won the challenge and settled for a draw.
On the workfront, Kohli is set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which is designated to take place in the United Arab Emirates.
The cricket festival of India, which was originally scheduled to commence from the month of March, was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After months of speculations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to hold the IPL in UAE with proper precautions in place.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)