Virat Kohli announces arrival of baby girl: Here's a look at Indian cricketers blessed with their first child recently

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl. Kohli made the announcement on his official Twitter handle. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at Indian cricketers blessed with their first child recently.

1. Umesh Yadav:

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya on January 1 announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. The cricketer took to his Instagram handle and wrote: "It's a girl."