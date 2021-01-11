Virat Kohli announces arrival of baby girl: Here's a look at Indian cricketers blessed with their first child recently

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl. Kohli made the announcement on his official Twitter handle. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.
Meanwhile, let us take a look at Indian cricketers blessed with their first child recently.
1. Umesh Yadav:
Indian speedster Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya on January 1 announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. The cricketer took to his Instagram handle and wrote: "It's a girl."
2. T Natarajan:
Indian seamer T Natarajan and his wife Pavithra welcomed their firstborn during the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the left-arm pacer is yet to see his child as he flew straight to Australia from the UAE. "My daughter's birth has proven very lucky for me. I was selected only as a net bowler but am drafted in the main squad now. There can't be better news than this," he said.
3. Hardik Pandya:
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child, a baby boy in July last year. "We are blessed with our baby boy," Pandya wrote on Instagram and posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The duo has named their child 'Agastya'.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)