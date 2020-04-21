Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma educate the masses on COVID-19 via 'Unacademy' online classes

India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma spoke in an online class organised by "Unacademy" where they spoke about how the sense of gratitude towards frontline workers has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped this remains even after the crisis is over.

The couple also spoke at length about the challenges they faced before tasting success.

"The one positive out of this crisis that we as a society have become more compassionate. We are showing more gratitude to the frontline workers in this war, be it police personnel, doctors or nurses.

"I hope it stays this way even after we overcome this crisis," said Kohli with Sharma seated next to her.

Speaking on the pandemic and its effect on the current world, the skipper said: "Life is unpredictable. So, do what makes you happy and not get into comparisons all the time. People have a choice now how to come out of this phase. Life is going to be different after this."

Meanwhile, Sharma believed the COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone in the world to realise the importance and care about the basic necessities in life.

"There is a learning in all of this. Nothing happens without a reason. If the frontline workers were not there, we would not have access to basics," the Bollywood diva said.

"This has taught us that no one is special than the other. Health is everything. We are more connected as a society now," she added.

Kohli also revealed the moment when he felt the most helpless when asked about it.

"I felt nothing was working for me when I was not picked for the state team initially. I cried the whole night and asked my coach 'why did I not get selected'?" he responded.

