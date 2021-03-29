Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers engage in fun banter on Twitter as IPL 2021 nears

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and star batsman AB de Villiers on Monday engaged in a fun banter on Twitter.
Kohli, who captained India to a breathtaking ODI series victory against England at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Sunday, posted a workout video on the microblogging site. "No rest days. From here on its all about speed #IPL," he captioned.
"Loving the form @imVkohli .. I’m all packed to join the team," replied the former South African skipper.
Taking a funny dig at AB de Villiers apparently over his retirement from international cricket, Kohli wrote, "Hope you're still fast between the wickets." Mr 360 then challenged his skipper and said, "Let’s race tomorrow to find out."
Recently, Virat Kohli revealed that he had had a "special chat" with AB de Villiers before the second T20I at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. This was when the Indian captain was going through a rough patch.
"I had to shift the focus back to the basics of the game and I’ve always taken pride in doing the job for the team. So, more happy about that than scoring 70-odd [73*]. The management spoke to me about things. Anushka [Sharma, wife] is here so she also keeps speaking to me about things. And also, I had a special chat with ABD [AB de Villiers] before the start of the game and he just told me to watch the ball. That’s exactly what I did,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
Meanwhile, RCB is set to play the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 9 in Chennai.
