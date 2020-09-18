Virat Hindi Imposition? RCB fans fume over IPL 2020 anthem with bits of Hindi

Yesterday, Gareth Bale finally flew out of Madrid for London. The former Tottenham Hotspurs player had become an albatross around Real Madrid’s neck, somehow a Galactico who wasn’t appreciated despite helping Real Madrid to four Champions League trophies.

The arguments against him included his desire to play golf and the inability to speak Spanish. A similar linguistic fracas appears to have evolved into a parochial fight for a team without Real Madrid’s glittering trophy collection.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore might not have picked up a single IPL trophy so far, but it has always been in the news, first for its flamboyant owner Vijay Mallya and the players it has signed. And now it’s in trouble with some of its own fans for alleged Hindi imposition.

Several fans of the franchise are up in arms over Hindi imposition after the Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a series of tweets which led to some angry retorts from non-Kannadiga fans.

