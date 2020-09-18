Virat Hindi Imposition? RCB fans fume over IPL 2020 anthem with bits of Hindi

Yesterday, Gareth Bale finally flew out of Madrid for London. The former Tottenham Hotspurs player had become an albatross around Real Madrid’s neck, somehow a Galactico who wasn’t appreciated despite helping Real Madrid to four Champions League trophies.
The arguments against him included his desire to play golf and the inability to speak Spanish. A similar linguistic fracas appears to have evolved into a parochial fight for a team without Real Madrid’s glittering trophy collection.
Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore might not have picked up a single IPL trophy so far, but it has always been in the news, first for its flamboyant owner Vijay Mallya and the players it has signed. And now it’s in trouble with some of its own fans for alleged Hindi imposition.
Several fans of the franchise are up in arms over Hindi imposition after the Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a series of tweets which led to some angry retorts from non-Kannadiga fans.
Listen to the official RCB Anthem:
One user wondered if Bengaluru would only hire Kannadigas.
"The entire state is fighting a battle today to avoid Hindi imposition in the state of Karnataka," the user said.
"Comes RCB - Which represents the state of Kannada Nadu having a rich cricketing history releasing it's anthem which involves unnecessary use of Hindi. Embarrassing."
"Locals are important. Team performing shit since 3 years and locals continue to visit the stadium. RCB with or without stars, locals always support. Imagine not using local language. It is a crime, but I believe RCB is not dumb. I guess they will release local anthem, if not, delete this non-senses," another user said.
Here are some more reactions:
By the way, here’s the Kannada edition.
Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led side will been seen wearing a tribute jersey with the message 'My COVID Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys.
Here is a full list of players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:
1. Virat Kohli (c)
2. AB de Villiers
3. Devdutt Padikkal
4. Gurkeerat Mann Singh
5. Moeen Ali
6. Mohammed Siraj
7. Navdeep Saini
8. Parthiv Patel
9. Pawan Negi
10. Shivam Dube
11. Umesh Yadav
12. Washington Sundar
13. Yuzvendra Chahal
14. Aaron Finch
15. Chris Morris
16. Josh Philippe
17. Pavan Deshpande
18. Dale Steyn
19. Shahbaz Ahamad
20. Isuru Udana
21. Adam Zampa
