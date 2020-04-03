Viljoens ka Jalwa: Kings XI Punjab shares Hardus' quarantine routine

While the deadly pandemic coronavirus has forced the entire world to go under lockdown to prevent its spread, Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab has shared its player Hardus Viljoen's quarantine routine.
Posting a video on Twitter, Kings XI Punjab wrote: "Yahaan bhi hoga, wahaan bhi hoga, saare ghar mein shaamil hoga, Viljoens ka jalwa!"
In the video, Hardus is seen doing deadlifts, playing golf at home and doing garden work and is accompanied by his pet dog.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has even led to this years IPL suspension until April 15. While there is also a no-foreign player policy on the cards for the 13th edition of the IPL, it is unclear how this season will go ahead, if and when coronavirus ends.
However, in the previous season of IPL, KXIP finished sixth on the points table, above just Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
After releasing Ravichandran Ashwin, India's star middle-order batsman KL Rahul will take the skipper's role this year. The Preity Zinta owned-side also purchased Glenn Maxwell for over Rs 10 crore.
With Anil Kumble as the coach, captain KL Rahul will look forward to winning this years title.
