Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad joins Virat Kohli in elite list of batters after 4th consecutive 100

Indian batsman and Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his glorious run of form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 tournament as he came down to bat here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The 24-year-old hit his 4th successive hundred for Maharashtra against Chandigarh in the Elite Group D match of the 2021/22 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Given a target of 310 runs, Gaikwad led Maharashtra to a successful win with his fourth consecutive century making a name for himself in the elite batsman in List A cricket category.

Earlier in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 124 from 129 runs against Kerala.

Against Madhya Pradesh, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 136 from just 112 balls, leading Maharashtra from the front in their successful chase of 329.

Against Chattisgarh on Thursday, Ruturaj came up with another blinder, hitting 154 in just 143 balls.

With this, Gaikwad has joined the elite batters list of Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal for the most number of centuries scored in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over competition. Kohli was the first to do it back in the 2009/10, season, followed by Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal, both of whom registered four tons during the 2020/21 season.

Gaikwad has amassed over 500 runs in just 4 matches for Maharashtra after being appointed as captain ahead of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season.

An opener for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, Ruturaj won the Orange Cap for the most number of runs scored in IPL 2021, amassing 635 runs in CSK's run to the title in the UAE.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is making a strong case for himself to be picked in the Indian ODI squad for the 3-match series in South Africa which will be played in January 2022.

