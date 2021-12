Himachal Pradesh stunned Tamil Nadu to win their first Indian domestic title to lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Shubham Arora struck an unbeaten ton and added 148 with Amit Kumar (74) for the fourth wicket.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:09 PM IST