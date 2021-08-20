e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Zydus Cadila's DNA-based vaccine gets emergency approval in India for all above 12 years of age
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:32 PM IST

Videos and pics | MS Dhoni's CSK begin training in Dubai heat with less than a month to go for IPL 2021

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Dubai, August 20: After completing their six days of mandatory quarantine on arrival in UAE, Chennai Super Kings have started training for the second phase of the 14th Indian Premier League (IPL) at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa along with other members of the team arrived in Dubai on August 13.

The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session.

IPL 2021, which was postponed in May in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with an eye-riveting clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and eight in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

UAE Mars Mission: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince shares first image of Mars sent by space probe 'Hope'
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal