Victorious India: The innings of a lifetime by Rishabh Pant

Pant was always in and around the Indian squad but wasn't able to cement his place in any of the three formats. With Sanju Samson making a very strong case for his selection and Saha making good contributions with the bat for Sunrisers, Pant's career was going down hill.

Unhappy IPL 2020

A disastrous IPL 2020 for Pant forced the selectors to go for Sanju Samson and K.L Rahul instead of Pant in the limited overs matches against Australia. However, Pant was included in the Test squad. Wriddhiman Saha was clearly India's first choice in Tests as Pant was not included in the playing eleven in the first Test at Adelaide.

Pant again proved that Ponting was absolutely right in keeping faith in the youngster after he made a match saving 97 in the third test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2020-21. However, the catches he dropped during the game again allowed experts to question his keeping technique.

But what Rishabh Pant achieved in the final test at the Gabba was beyond everyone's imagination. He scored a series winning 89 on a day 5 pitch after facing 138 balls. Pant waited for the bad balls to play his shots and defended the good ones.

Coming of age

This knock is by far the best Pant has ever played but even in the final moments, when the runs required were in single figures, he attempted a few rash shots which might have easily led to the fall of his wicket.

Rishabh Pant is a match winner who has his own way of dealing with the game. On his day, he might look to be the most dangerous batsman in the world who is middling everything. However, he had made it a habit to play innovative shots when the situation did not demand it.

The Rishabh Pant, who was letting chances slip away, is a different person from the from the player who batted in the final Test against Australia at the Gabba. 64.49 is not the strike rate with which he normally bats. He generally throws his bat at loopy deliveries outside off stump but against Nathan Lyon, he was extremely patient.

All in all, Rishabh Pant has seen many ups and downs in his relatively young career. He is just 23 now and his performance in the Border-Gavaskar trophy proves that he is here to stay.