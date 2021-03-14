'Very smart move': Micheal Vaughan reacts after Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan make their debut in 2nd T20I against England

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have made their debut in the second T20I against England today (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Speaking about the changes in the match, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "(Shikhar) Dhawan is missing this game, Axar (Patel) is not part as well. Suryakumar (Yadav) and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts."
Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said the inclusion of Yadav and Kishan in the team was a smart move. "I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move ... #INDvsENG," he tweeted.
After India lost the first T20I, Vaughan had trolled the Indian team, saying five times IPL champions Mumbai Indians are a better side than Virat Kohli's side in the shortest format of the game. "The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI !!! #JustSaying #INDvENG," Vaughan had tweeted.
Besides, Virat Kohli has won the toss in the second T20I and elected to bowl first. "We are going to bowl first. Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict," said Kohli.
"We are a side that is looking to get away from templates. If you lose the toss in a big World Cup game, you should embrace batting first as well. In the last 3-4 years, statistically, we have done well chasing, so want to get away from that if you are to go long in big tournaments," the skipper added.