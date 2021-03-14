'Very smart move': Micheal Vaughan reacts after Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan make their debut in 2nd T20I against England

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have made their debut in the second T20I against England today (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about the changes in the match, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "(Shikhar) Dhawan is missing this game, Axar (Patel) is not part as well. Suryakumar (Yadav) and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts."

Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said the inclusion of Yadav and Kishan in the team was a smart move. "I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move ... #INDvsENG," he tweeted.