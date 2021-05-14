Vaughan’s ‘If Williamson was Indian’ comment draws a hilarious response from Wasim Jaffer

Mumbai, May 14: Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious response to former England skipper Michael Vaughan's remarks on Virat Kohli, where he compared the Indian skipper with the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
Taking a funny swipe at the former English cricketer, Jaffer made a reference of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and tweeted: "Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai."
Wasim Jaffer's humour has entertained many, especially among his Twitter followers.
Vaughan had said "if Kane Williamson was Indian, he'd be the greatest player in the world," and "you're not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest because you'd get an absolute pelting on social media." Jaffer responded to Vaughan's comments in his own unique style.
"I think Kane Williamson is up there with the great players across the three formats and he certainly matches Virat Kohli," Vaughan had said.
He added: "It's just he doesn't have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn't earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements.
"But in terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency I wouldn't back against Kane Williamson getting more runs pro rata - let's say three tests for Kane and six for Virat - pro rata I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer."
Jaffer's Twitter followers enjoyed this cheeky response from the former cricketer.
