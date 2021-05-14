Vaughan’s ‘If Williamson was Indian’ comment draws a hilarious response from Wasim Jaffer

Mumbai, May 14: Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious response to former England skipper Michael Vaughan's remarks on Virat Kohli, where he compared the Indian skipper with the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Taking a funny swipe at the former English cricketer, Jaffer made a reference of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and tweeted: "Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai."

Wasim Jaffer's humour has entertained many, especially among his Twitter followers.

Vaughan had said "if Kane Williamson was Indian, he'd be the greatest player in the world," and "you're not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest because you'd get an absolute pelting on social media." Jaffer responded to Vaughan's comments in his own unique style.