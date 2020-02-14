'Valentine for life': Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic set couple goals with latest picture

Earlier, in January, the couple made their relationship official when both uploaded pictures and videos of their engagement on social media platforms with heartwarming write-ups for each other.

On the professional front, Pandya was expected to make his comeback to the Indian team after a lengthy injury layoff during the New Zealand tour, but has since been delayed. After a checkup in the United Kingdom, Pandya is at the NCA where he has started bowling again.

Speaking to IANS, an NCA source in the know of developments said that Pandya has started working on his bowling at the academy and should be available for selection soon.

"He is back from the UK after a routine check-up and has also started bowling from this week. He should be available for selection soon. Can look at him with an eye on the South Africa series as you still have a month to go for the first ODI against the Proteas in Dharamsala," the source said.