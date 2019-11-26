Usman Khawaja throws everyone into confusion with his unusual coin toss

The coin toss is a normal occurrence in cricket, one which is almost ritualistic in nature. You don't mess with the coin toss, a rule probably said, somewhere.

But Usman Khawaja didn't care about all that when he stepped up to toss the coin as Queensland's captain for their game against Ashton Turner's Western Australia.

He opted instead to throw the coin as high as he could, sending the cameramen running to catch the result of the toss while the two captains stood together and laughed.