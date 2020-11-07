US Elections 2020: Check out Virender Sehwag's hilarious comment after Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump

On Saturday, Democratic Party US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is all set to become the 46th US President as he crosses the 270-mark.
The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
However, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag had a hilarious reaction to Trump's defeat. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Apne waale same hi hain," adding that he will miss "Chacha ki Comedy."
Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate and Vice President-Elect, tweeted a video of her call with Biden. She can be heard saying, "We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next President of US."
Trump, on the other hand, refuses to admit his defeat.
Trump on Saturday repeated his allegations of electoral fraud by claiming without evidence that "bad things happened" inside the counting rooms and tens of thousands of votes were illegally received in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.
"Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!" he said in a tweet.
In a separate tweet, Trump claimed in all-caps: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"
