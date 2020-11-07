US Elections 2020: Check out Virender Sehwag's hilarious comment after Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump

On Saturday, Democratic Party US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is all set to become the 46th US President as he crosses the 270-mark.

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

However, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag had a hilarious reaction to Trump's defeat. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Apne waale same hi hain," adding that he will miss "Chacha ki Comedy."