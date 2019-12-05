Unsatisfied with attacking Bumrah, Abdul Razzaq now says Kohli is not world-class

For one, we don’t understand that denigration of Kohli’s skills - “when he scores, he scores,”

What?

In football, there’s a chant for people who do that - “Harry Kane, he scores when he wants,” and here it’s suddenly a measure of how Kohli isn’t a world-class player?

And if he’s using Kohli to describe how the quality of batting has declined due to T20 cricket, again, what?

Kohli, of all modern players - barring maybe Kane Williamson - uses the most textbook cricketing technique there is. If you want to complain about T20’s influence on the game, point to the likes of Andre Russell, or Yusuf Pathan, or any number of ‘T20 specialists’ who do nothing but swing their bats like clubs. Virat Kohli is the worst possible choice for that criticism. If you’ve ever watched him, you’d see his picture-perfect cover drive, one that should be compulsory viewing for budding cricketers across the world; or you’d see a straight drive that would make even Sachin sigh in delight as the ball whispers over the grass on its way to the fence.

This is all a very long way of saying Abdul Razzaq needs to stop, before he embarrasses himself further.